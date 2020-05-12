Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTNB. Maxim Group began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Sunday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

