Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $210,662.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00474651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006293 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003165 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 646,429,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,281,121 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, CoinEgg, Kucoin, HADAX, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.