Matthew Munn Sells 1,500 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Munn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 289,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.15.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 30.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,301,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Garmin by 64.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 343,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after purchasing an additional 134,900 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 128.5% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 77,450 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 168.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Garmin by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

