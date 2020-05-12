Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

MAXR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 135,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $679.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

