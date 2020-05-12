Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $115,187,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at $78,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,496. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

