MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of ($6.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

NYSE:MBI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. 43,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $574.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.08. MBIA has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

