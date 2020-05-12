Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires 4,350 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.56. 928,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,559. The stock has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

