Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 2,900 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 26,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,812. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.65.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.