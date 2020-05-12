Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.93.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,612,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $324.50. The company has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.07 and a 200 day moving average of $244.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.