Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $2.94 Million Stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.12% of Timken worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 143.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 452,352 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Timken by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after buying an additional 407,082 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,323,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 3,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 308,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of TKR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,010. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Timken’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $937,411.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

