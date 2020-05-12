Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $25 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.