Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 4,055 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.06% of Nutrien worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 669,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 45,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Bank of America lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

