Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 180,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.53. 100,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.