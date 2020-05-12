MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CPDAX, Gate.io and DEx.top. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.03667256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00055929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001970 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011369 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DEx.top, Cashierest, Bittrex, IDEX, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Kryptono, Coinrail and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

