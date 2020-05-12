Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) released its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Medley Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 207.96%.

Shares of NYSE:MCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 7,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 13.01. Medley Capital has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

