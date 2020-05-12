Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post sales of $170.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.78 million and the highest is $185.10 million. Medpace posted sales of $214.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $799.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.52 million to $855.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $935.30 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after purchasing an additional 485,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $33,391,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,308 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.19. Medpace has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

