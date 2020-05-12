Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Medpace were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $33,391,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CSFB raised their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

MEDP stock opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

