Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the April 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MLNX opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. Mellanox Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.63.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.87. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,686,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SP Angel raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

