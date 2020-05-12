Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Stake Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,654 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 239,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.57% of Mellanox Technologies worth $106,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.63. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $124.95.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

