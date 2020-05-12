Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $309,665.34 and $3,981.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00823449 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034198 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00271195 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001956 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000778 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

