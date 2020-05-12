Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post $54.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the lowest is $45.10 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $37.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $211.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $233.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $207.71 million, with estimates ranging from $186.10 million to $235.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 418,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 153,835 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 63,302 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $428.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.00.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.