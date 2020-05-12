Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Decreased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.19. 4,035,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,999,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

