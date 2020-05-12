Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) VP Brandt Minnich Acquires 1,000 Shares

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) VP Brandt Minnich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,910.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MCY traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 21,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.35. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,322,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,484,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,989 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.