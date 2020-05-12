Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,226,000 after buying an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,838,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $8,005,858. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $716.93 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

