MFCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $102,250.08 (MFC)

MFCoin (CURRENCY:MFC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, MFCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. MFCoin has a total market cap of $102,250.08 and $192.00 worth of MFCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MFCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MFCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00050615 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MFCoin Coin Profile

MFCoin (CRYPTO:MFC) is a coin. MFCoin’s total supply is 22,152,100 coins and its circulating supply is 20,901,004 coins. MFCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MFCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@MfCoin. MFCoin’s official website is mfcoin.net.

MFCoin Coin Trading

MFCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MFCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MFCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MFCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MFCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MFCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.