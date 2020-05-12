MGM Growth Properties (MGP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – MGM Growth Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/29/2020 – MGM Growth Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/28/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $36.00 to $29.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – MGM Growth Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/25/2020 – MGM Growth Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/22/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $37.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – MGM Growth Properties was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

3/30/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – MGM Growth Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

3/16/2020 – MGM Growth Properties was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/13/2020 – MGM Growth Properties was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

MGP traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,450. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Get MGM Growth Properties LLC alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $376,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.