Michael Hsing Sells 16,619 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $3,467,886.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,504 shares in the company, valued at $220,878,029.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Michael Hsing sold 17,348 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $3,642,386.08.

On Monday, April 6th, Michael Hsing sold 17,742 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,016,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Michael Hsing sold 23,258 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,953,860.00.

Shares of MPWR traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $209.50. 429,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $219.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

