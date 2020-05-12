Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.7% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 789,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

