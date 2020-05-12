Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 50,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.