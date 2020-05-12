Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 643,300 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 15th total of 453,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSBI. Stephens downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $85,656.00. Also, Director John M. Schultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $248,756 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 77,760 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $916,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

MSBI stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

