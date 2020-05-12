Mike Wells Acquires 16 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells bought 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) per share, for a total transaction of £180.80 ($237.83).

On Monday, April 6th, Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16).

Shares of Prudential stock traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,141.50 ($15.02). 1,897,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,013.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,268.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,546 ($20.34) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,619 ($21.30) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,425 ($18.75) to GBX 1,031 ($13.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,410.64 ($18.56).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

