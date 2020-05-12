Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $93.19 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 12.4% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,221.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,323.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

