MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $23.63 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $23.63 or 0.00265263 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $189.81 million and approximately $19.68 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00816678 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002052 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,536,165 coins and its circulating supply is 8,033,923 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

