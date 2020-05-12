Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mimecast updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

MIME stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. 1,367,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,946. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mimecast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $581,020.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,216,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,348 shares of company stock worth $3,678,700. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

