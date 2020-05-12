Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) PT Raised to $46.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,885. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,806 shares of company stock worth $4,050,852. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,072,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

