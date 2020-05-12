Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 22 ($0.29) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Mirriad Advertising stock traded up GBX 1.04 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 15.15 ($0.20). 1,366,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56. Mirriad Advertising has a 52-week low of GBX 4.41 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.14 ($0.32).

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising Limited, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising solutions to advertisers, content distributors and producers, broadcasters, and brand owners and their agencies. The company offers embedded advertising into video. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, India, Brazil, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

