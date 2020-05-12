Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Down 25.5% in April

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE MUFG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 2,406,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,951. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 394,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,463,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 247,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.