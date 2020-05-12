Mizuho Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $56.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAH. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. 121,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,237. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,550,000 after acquiring an additional 690,894 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after purchasing an additional 332,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $174,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.