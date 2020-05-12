Mizuho Lowers Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $73.50

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $83.50 to $73.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

ED has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,911,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,771.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,104,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,871,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $266,741,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7,452.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,263 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6,358.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,300,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.