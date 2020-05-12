Mizuho Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $66.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $46.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.27. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $492,171.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,774.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $8,669,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,788,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,769,709 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $1,363,311,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $1,040,051,000. IA Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $154,018,000. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $47,562,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,496.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

