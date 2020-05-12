Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Short Interest Down 17.9% in April

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 998,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Model N from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Get Model N alerts:

In related news, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $29,863.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $78,512.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,164 shares of company stock valued at $384,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Model N by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 372,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,091. Model N has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.