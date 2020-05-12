Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Mohawk Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

MWK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. 8,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,660. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on MWK. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

