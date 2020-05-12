Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is ($0.63). Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $2.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $9.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

