Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. 4,474,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582,216. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

