Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Andrew King Acquires 22 Shares

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King acquired 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,332 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £293.04 ($385.48).

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,375.50 ($18.09) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,327.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,560.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Mondi Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,519.21 ($33.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a €0.56 ($0.65) dividend. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNDI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,870 ($24.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mondi to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,796.88 ($23.64).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

