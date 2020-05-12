Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 1,746.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,230,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,483 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGI traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 151,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Moneygram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.45.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moneygram International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

