Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $3,642,386.08 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $3,642,386.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,243,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Michael Hsing sold 16,619 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $3,467,886.73.

On Monday, April 6th, Michael Hsing sold 17,742 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,016,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Michael Hsing sold 23,258 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,953,860.00.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.01 and a 200 day moving average of $171.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $219.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

