Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $662,944.59 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $662,944.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,019,110.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,447 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total transaction of $447,923.35.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $149,573.60.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $225,280.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Theodore Blegen sold 49 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total transaction of $9,202.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.50. The company had a trading volume of 429,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.01 and its 200 day moving average is $171.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $219.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

