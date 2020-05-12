Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $424,000.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kuo Wei Herbert Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 1,026 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $213,408.00.

MPWR traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.50. 429,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $219.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

