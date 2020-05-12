Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Stephen T. Tulenko Sells 2,000 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Moody’s stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.49. 655,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

